Hayward’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to federal jobs and travel nursing. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work (or a short adventure), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Moments Hospice Location: Hayward, WI (patients seen in homes and facilities)

(patients seen in homes and facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospice role focused on comfort, dignity, and family support. You’ll work closely with an RN Case Manager, get structured training, and may qualify for a fleet car program, company cell phone, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Hayward, WI (some travel to Rice Lake VA Clinic)

(some travel to Rice Lake VA Clinic) Type: Permanent, part-time (32 hrs/week)

Salary: $49,966 – $77,377 per year (GS-3 to GS-6)

Serve Veterans in a clinic and lab setting: vitals, patient education, and specimen collection. Comes with federal benefits (pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, health/vision/dental, 37–50 days paid time off, parental leave, childcare subsidy). U.S. citizenship, LPN license, and BLS required.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Hayward, WI

Type: Part-time (options for more hours depending on clients)

(options for more hours depending on clients) Salary: Not listed (base range with potential increases)

Provide companionship and daily living help for clients at home—bathing, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and social outings. Perks include weekly pay, paid orientation, flexible schedules, travel reimbursement, and caregiver bonuses.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Hayward, WI

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

Salary: Estimated $2,154 per week

Short-term LTC/SNF contract for RNs who want strong pay and flexibility. Package may include day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing, travel and per diem, and license/cert reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.