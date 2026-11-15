Hayward’s grocery scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced stores, helping shoppers, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market (listed via Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation )

Sprouts Farmers Market (listed via ) Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $29.15/hour

Help run the meat and seafood department, from ordering and inventory to training the team and serving customers. This role is hands-on (lifting, equipment use, cold environments) and comes with career growth, 15% store discount, 401(k) with match, and access to DailyPay so you can get your earnings faster.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.80 – $26.30/hour

Support the Grocery Manager with sales, margin, and inventory goals while leading one of the busiest teams in the store. Good fit if you have 1–3 years retail management, like planning and problem-solving, and can work a flexible schedule. Includes benefits, store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay, and room to move up.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—grocery roles in Hayward tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.