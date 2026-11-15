Hayward neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Graco TurboBooster 2.0 backless booster seat in Denton fashion

Location: Fairview, Hayward, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Suitable for children 40–100 lbs. A good option if your child is ready for a booster and you need an extra seat for a second car or carpools.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue folding mat

Location: Fairview, Hayward, CA

Category: Sports & outdoors

Details: Described as a comfortable blue folding mat, ideal for exercise or relaxation. Could work for stretching, yoga, floor workouts, or as a soft spot for kids to play.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.