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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hayward Right Now
Hayward neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Graco TurboBooster 2.0 Backless Booster Seat
Item: Graco TurboBooster 2.0 backless booster seat in Denton fashion
Location: Fairview, Hayward, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Details: Suitable for children 40–100 lbs. A good option if your child is ready for a booster and you need an extra seat for a second car or carpools.
Blue Folding Mat
Item: Blue folding mat
Location: Fairview, Hayward, CA
Category: Sports & outdoors
Details: Described as a comfortable blue folding mat, ideal for exercise or relaxation. Could work for stretching, yoga, floor workouts, or as a soft spot for kids to play.
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.