Hayward’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially for people who like running teams and owning results. If you’ve managed operations, service, or clinics, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Papé Group (Papé Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry Division)

Papé Group (Papé Machinery, Inc. – Construction & Forestry Division) Location: Hayward, CA (supporting the Fremont, CA service team)

(supporting the Fremont, CA service team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $148,000/year (DOE)

Lead the service shop for a major equipment dealer: supervise techs, manage shop financials, keep repairs moving, and own customer satisfaction. Strong fit if you’ve been a mechanic for construction equipment and are ready to step up (or continue) in service leadership with solid benefits, training, and promotion paths.

Employer: NexRidge (management company for Bay Area outpatient clinics)

(management company for Bay Area outpatient clinics) Location: Hayward, CA (Hybrid across Bay Area clinics)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $120,000 – $150,000/year

Total Target Comp: $160,000 – $190,000/year (with performance bonus)

You’ll run the whole operation day to day: manage managers, own the weekly scorecard, drive clinic revenue and margins, and launch new service lines. Ideal if you’ve led multi-location or high-volume healthcare/wellness operations (med spa, dental, PT, chiropractic, etc.) and want a path that can grow into COO.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back soon—roles like this often lead to more openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.