Hayward’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic leadership to front-desk patient support. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)

ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services) Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$110,000/year + up to $30,000 in incentives

Lead ABA treatment start-up for children with autism, using evidence-based assessments and guiding families from intake to care. This role stands out for its strong pay, relocation help (up to $10,000), generous PTO, and a big focus on clinical support and training.

Employer: Option Care Health

Location: Hayward, CA (on-site in San Francisco office)

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $26.04–$36.88/hour

Help new patients transition into home infusion care by coordinating paperwork, payments, and scheduling. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, like fast-paced office work, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: The Joint Chiropractic (franchise location)

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40–$50/hour

Provide routine chiropractic care in a busy retail-style clinic, focusing on adjustments and patient education without the hassle of running your own office. Great if you want steady hours, company-paid malpractice, and room to grow in a large national brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Hayward moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.