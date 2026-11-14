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Hayward
📋 Hayward admin jobs with multiple openings up to $65K
12 days ago
Hayward has some solid office and front desk roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Most of these are full-time, in-person jobs with steady hours and clear pay.
Office Administrator – RDO Equipment Co.
- Employer: RDO Equipment Co.
- Location: Hayward, CA
- Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Support sales, parts, service, and dealership teams while being the first point of contact for visitors and callers. Mix of admin work, light accounting support, and helping with equipment sales and inventory.
Dental Front Desk – Hayward Dental Care (Up to $28/hr)
- Employer: Hayward Dental Care
- Location: Hayward, CA
- Salary: Up to $28.00/hour + bonuses
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Front desk role in an independent dental office with incentive pay, mentorship, and flexible hours (evenings and Saturdays). Great fit if you have 1+ year dental office experience and like a patient-focused, team setting.
Dental Receptionist – O'Callaghan DDS INC
- Employer: O'Callaghan DDS INC
- Location: Hayward, CA (plus Oakland, El Cerrito, Berkeley locations)
- Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, in-person
- Greet patients, manage schedules, handle payments and insurance, and keep records organized for a long-standing endodontic practice. They offer 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities, and are open to strong customer service backgrounds.
Administrative Assistant – Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc.
- Employer: Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc.
- Location: Hayward, CA
- Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Office support role with a Bay Area steel contractor, handling calls, documents, contracts, and databases while coordinating with project managers. Training is provided; Excel/Word skills and being highly organized are key, and Chinese/English bilingual is a plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can help you decide fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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