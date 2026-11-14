Hayward has some solid office and front desk roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Most of these are full-time, in-person jobs with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

RDO Equipment Co. Location: Hayward, CA

Hayward, CA Salary: $19.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Support sales, parts, service, and dealership teams while being the first point of contact for visitors and callers. Mix of admin work, light accounting support, and helping with equipment sales and inventory.

Employer: Hayward Dental Care

Hayward Dental Care Location: Hayward, CA

Hayward, CA Salary: Up to $28.00/hour + bonuses

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Front desk role in an independent dental office with incentive pay, mentorship, and flexible hours (evenings and Saturdays). Great fit if you have 1+ year dental office experience and like a patient-focused, team setting.

Employer: O'Callaghan DDS INC

O'Callaghan DDS INC Location: Hayward, CA (plus Oakland, El Cerrito, Berkeley locations)

Hayward, CA (plus Oakland, El Cerrito, Berkeley locations) Salary: $21.00 – $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, in-person

Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, in-person Greet patients, manage schedules, handle payments and insurance, and keep records organized for a long-standing endodontic practice. They offer 401(k), PTO, and growth opportunities, and are open to strong customer service backgrounds.

Employer: Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc.

Kwan Wo Ironworks Inc. Location: Hayward, CA

Hayward, CA Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Office support role with a Bay Area steel contractor, handling calls, documents, contracts, and databases while coordinating with project managers. Training is provided; Excel/Word skills and being highly organized are key, and Chinese/English bilingual is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can help you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.