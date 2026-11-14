Hayward neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from phone accessories to furniture and toys. If you see something you need, reach out fast—most of these go quickly.

Item: Micro USB car charger + regular USB to micro USB cable

Condition: Not stated, described as a “nice car charger”

Location: Cherryland, Alameda County, California (Mission & Blossom area)

Source: trashnothing.com

If you still use a device with a micro USB connector, this is a useful freebie. Includes a car charger and a standard USB to micro USB cable. The giver prefers quickest pick-up, so message only if you can get there soon.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Vitamin C 1000mg, Pantothenic Acid 50g, Flax Seed Oil 1000mg

Condition: Unexpired (exact dates not listed)

Location: Cherryland, Alameda County, California (Mission & Blossom area)

Source: trashnothing.com

A neighbor is clearing out some unexpired supplements and would like them to go to someone who can use them. Preference goes to the soonest pick-up, so be ready to arrange a time quickly.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Small computer desk

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Hayward, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Approx. size: 31.5" long x 21.5" wide

Simple office desk that’s great for a laptop, homework, or a small home office setup. The size makes it a good fit for tighter spaces like bedrooms or studio apartments. Listed as free and used – fair, so expect normal wear.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Baby toy focusing on numbers, colors, and shapes

Condition: Used – Fair

Location: Hayward, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Fun learning toy for little ones to practice numbers, colors, and shapes. A nice free item for new parents, grandparents, or caregivers looking to add to their toy stash without spending money.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

If something here looks useful, try to contact the poster as soon as you can—free items in Hayward tend to get claimed fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.