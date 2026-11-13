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💻 Hayward IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $140K+ Onsite
Hayward’s tech scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles from entry-level repair to senior infrastructure. If you like working on real systems (not just theory), these are worth a look.
Cell Phone Repair Technician
- Employer: Smart N Fix
- Location: Hayward, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour
You’ll diagnose and repair phones and tablets (screens, batteries, internal parts) and help customers with Android and iOS issues. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on tech work, staying current with new devices, and want flexible hours.
Java Developer
- Employer: Magnus Technology Solutions Inc
- Location: Hayward, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time (expected 30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $80.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, life insurance, relocation assistance
Build and maintain Java applications, APIs, and microservices, with work across back end, some front end (JavaScript/React), and cloud (AWS/Azure). Ideal if you’re strong in Java, SQL/MySQL, and modern dev tools like Git and CI/CD.
Sr. Systems Administrator
- Employer: Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
- Location: Hayward, CA (onsite, Bay Area residents only)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary $120K – $140K (Northern California range)
Lead and support IT infrastructure for a bioelectric medicine company, covering Windows servers/PCs, VMware, Palo Alto firewalls, Okta, networking, backups, and security monitoring. Great for a seasoned admin (5+ years) who likes owning complex systems and projects in a fast-moving, mission-driven environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech roles like these often grow with the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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