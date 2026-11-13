Hayward’s tech scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles from entry-level repair to senior infrastructure. If you like working on real systems (not just theory), these are worth a look.

Employer: Smart N Fix

Smart N Fix Location: Hayward, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Full-time, Part-time, Contract Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour

You’ll diagnose and repair phones and tablets (screens, batteries, internal parts) and help customers with Android and iOS issues. Good fit if you enjoy hands-on tech work, staying current with new devices, and want flexible hours.

Employer: Magnus Technology Solutions Inc

Magnus Technology Solutions Inc Location: Hayward, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time (expected 30–40 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: $60.00 – $80.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, life insurance, relocation assistance

Build and maintain Java applications, APIs, and microservices, with work across back end, some front end (JavaScript/React), and cloud (AWS/Azure). Ideal if you’re strong in Java, SQL/MySQL, and modern dev tools like Git and CI/CD.

Employer: Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Location: Hayward, CA (onsite, Bay Area residents only)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary $120K – $140K (Northern California range)

Lead and support IT infrastructure for a bioelectric medicine company, covering Windows servers/PCs, VMware, Palo Alto firewalls, Okta, networking, backups, and security monitoring. Great for a seasoned admin (5+ years) who likes owning complex systems and projects in a fast-moving, mission-driven environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local tech roles like these often grow with the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.