Hayward’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, especially for folks who can own a book of business and grow accounts. If you’re strong at relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Location: Hayward, CA (Northern California service territory)

(Northern California service territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,400 – $129,800/year base, plus potential commissions and incentives

Manage and grow elevator/escalator service contracts across Northern California. Good fit if you like account management, sales targets, and building long-term customer relationships with a solid global brand.

Employer: AEM (Advanced Environmental Monitoring)

Location: Listed in Hayward, CA (role is remote in the continental U.S., DC area preferred)

Listed in (role is remote in the continental U.S., DC area preferred) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000/year base, OTE $175,000 – $205,000 with uncapped commission

Hunt and close new federal business for weather, wildfire, and water intelligence tech across agencies like NOAA and national labs. Ideal if you’re a seasoned federal seller who knows contract vehicles, RFIs/RFPs, and complex, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $80,000 – $220,000 base (based on past production) + commission + branch override, sign-on bonus possible

Stay a top-producing loan officer while building and leading your own branch team. You keep originating while PRMI handles processing and ops, so you can focus on production, recruiting, and coaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the hiring teams with your questions—they’re looking for strong closers, not perfect resumes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.