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📣 Hayward, CA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Paths
Hayward’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, especially for folks who can own a book of business and grow accounts. If you’re strong at relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Service Account Manager
- Employer: Mitsubishi Electric
- Location: Hayward, CA (Northern California service territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,400 – $129,800/year base, plus potential commissions and incentives
Manage and grow elevator/escalator service contracts across Northern California. Good fit if you like account management, sales targets, and building long-term customer relationships with a solid global brand.
Account Executive, US Federal Government
- Employer: AEM (Advanced Environmental Monitoring)
- Location: Listed in Hayward, CA (role is remote in the continental U.S., DC area preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000/year base, OTE $175,000 – $205,000 with uncapped commission
Hunt and close new federal business for weather, wildfire, and water intelligence tech across agencies like NOAA and national labs. Ideal if you’re a seasoned federal seller who knows contract vehicles, RFIs/RFPs, and complex, multi-stakeholder deals.
Producing Branch Manager – Mortgage (Loan Officer to Leader)
- Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)
- Location: Hayward, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $80,000 – $220,000 base (based on past production) + commission + branch override, sign-on bonus possible
Stay a top-producing loan officer while building and leading your own branch team. You keep originating while PRMI handles processing and ops, so you can focus on production, recruiting, and coaching.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and reach out to the hiring teams with your questions—they’re looking for strong closers, not perfect resumes.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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