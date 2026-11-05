undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ Share your concerns to improve night travel safety by Dec. 31
⚠️ Help improve night travel safety in Hayward
The City of Hayward Transportation Division is creating a Nighttime Safety Enhancement Plan (NSEP) to make it safer to get around town after dark.
Most fatal and severe-injury crashes in Hayward happen between 6 p.m. and midnight. The City is looking at street-light improvements and analysis and wants to hear from people who travel at night.
You can help by going to the Nighttime Safety Enhancement Plan project website and using the digital map tool to:
- Mark where you need to go at night
- Show spots where you feel unsafe or have nighttime transportation issues
The online map is open through Dec. 31.
You can also learn more about Hayward’s Vision Zero goal to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2050 on the City’s Vision Zero and Local Roads Safety Plan pages.
More Info: Help us make nighttime transportation safer in Hay...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.