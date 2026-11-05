📣 Hayward Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hayward’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level event roles to high-earning outside sales. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Hayward / South San Francisco, CA (Fremont-based sales team)

(Fremont-based sales team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $110,000 per year

Experienced in B2B sales? This role lets you run your own territory, visit customers Tuesday–Friday, and sell from a huge catalog of 43,000 products. Comes with strong training, bonus potential, health insurance + 401(k) match from day one, and mileage, phone, and internet allowances.

Employer: hhv

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you’re social and love talking to people. You’ll work at events, retail spots, and community locations, sharing promo info, handing out materials, and boosting engagement—no prior marketing experience needed.

Employer: hhv

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role for anyone curious about marketing or business. You’ll help prep campaigns, support event execution, coordinate materials, and assist with basic reporting while learning how real campaigns run.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want to build), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.