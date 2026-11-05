🔧 Hayward Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hayward is busy right now with hands-on work, from high-tech facilities to outdoor landscaping and HVAC leadership. If you like fixing things, being active, and seeing results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pentagon Technologies

Pentagon Technologies Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm; some weekend OT)

(Mon–Fri, 7am–4pm; some weekend OT) Salary: Not listed

Mid-level maintenance role in a semiconductor cleaning facility, working on electrical (up to 480V), mechanical, plumbing, and cleanroom systems. Good fit if you have 3+ years industrial maintenance and want steady hours, strong benefits, and exposure to high-tech equipment.

Employer: BrightView Landscapes

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19–$22/hour

Entry-level landscaping job keeping commercial and public properties looking sharp—mowing, trimming, planting, and clean-up. Great if you enjoy working outdoors, staying active, and learning pro landscaping with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Bell Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $110,000–$145,000/year

Lead a team of HVAC techs, manage service schedules, budgets, and customer satisfaction, and drive process improvements. Ideal if you have 5+ years in HVAC (including leadership) and want a higher-responsibility role with strong pay, bonuses, and full benefits.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and HVAC roles in Hayward tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.