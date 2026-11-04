🚧 Hayward Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Hayward’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid demand for people who can manage projects and work with their hands. If you’ve got HVAC or mechanical skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Confidential

Confidential Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large commercial HVAC construction projects from start to finish. You’ll handle schedules, budgets, subcontractors, shop drawings, and site inspections, so this is a strong fit if you have 5+ years of commercial HVAC project management and like owning the whole job.

Employer: Staff Management | SMX

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time, Temp-to-Hire, 1st Shift

Salary: $28.00 – $37.00 per hour

Hands-on role installing and repairing commercial doors, gates, and dock equipment. Weekly pay, medical/dental, and steady Monday–Friday daytime hours with some after-hours work. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong mechanical skills, and a clean driving record.

Employer: Vortex Doors

Location: Hayward, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.00 – $37.50 per hour

Field role working on commercial and industrial doors, docks, and access hardware. Offers structured training, growth paths, 401(k) match, health benefits, paid holidays, and a company vehicle. Best for techs with 3+ years in the door trade who want long-term career development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on routes, shifts, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.