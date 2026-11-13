Hayti’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet. Here are a few customer-facing jobs hiring now, from gas stops to wellness and discount retail.

Employer: Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J)

Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J) Location: Hayti, MO

Pay: $15.00 – $17.35/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel center, helping truckers, commuters, and road-trippers. Weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, low-cost health plans, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and wellness programs make this a strong option if you want steady hours and good perks.

Employer: Curio Wellness (Far & Dotter Wellness Center & Spa)

(Far & Dotter Wellness Center & Spa) Location: Hayti, MO

Pay: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Customer-facing role in a cannabis-focused wellness center, helping patients and guests choose products and learn about health benefits. Offers 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, sick time, paid holidays, parental leave, and up to 40% product discount; must be 21+ and able to pass a background check.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 603 E. Washington Street, Hayti, MO 63851

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Classic dollar-store role where you’ll run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean and safe. Good fit if you want flexible part-time hours, customer interaction, and access to benefits like an Employee Assistance Program, retirement plans, and educational assistance (eligibility may vary by role).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.