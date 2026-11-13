Haysville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in long‑term and post‑acute care. If you’re a nurse, CNA, or med tech, there are several solid full‑time options with benefits.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Haysville, KS (travel to centers in the region)

(travel to centers in the region) Type: Full-time

Pay highlight: Premium pay $35/hr for first 60 days + full-time conversion bonus and benefits after 60 days

Regional role for an LPN who likes variety and travel between centers. You’ll support RNs, supervise CNAs, handle meds and treatments, and help lead daily nursing operations while earning boosted pay for your first 60 days.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Haysville, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay/benefits: Competitive wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation, tuition reimbursement

Hands-on bedside role where you’ll provide daily care and support to residents in a long‑term care setting. Good fit if you want strong teamwork, stable hours, and room to grow into roles like Medication Tech or Workforce Manager.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Haysville, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay/benefits: Competitive wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation, tuition reimbursement

Medication-focused role for a CNA with med aide certification. You’ll pour and pass routine meds, give PRNs under nurse direction, track vitals, and document everything to state standards while working closely with the charge nurse.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC Location: Haysville, KS

Type: Full-time, 6p–6a night shift

Pay/benefits: Newly increased wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, vacation, 401(k), tuition reimbursement

Night-shift RN role in a Great Place to Work–certified facility. You’ll run daily nursing operations, give meds, support residents’ highest level of function, and supervise CNAs, with a clear clinical career ladder into charge nurse and leadership roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar shifts or units open at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.