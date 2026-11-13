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🏥 Haysville KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing Roles Open
Haysville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in long‑term and post‑acute care. If you’re a nurse, CNA, or med tech, there are several solid full‑time options with benefits.
Regional LPN
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Haysville, KS (travel to centers in the region)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay highlight: Premium pay $35/hr for first 60 days + full-time conversion bonus and benefits after 60 days
Regional role for an LPN who likes variety and travel between centers. You’ll support RNs, supervise CNAs, handle meds and treatments, and help lead daily nursing operations while earning boosted pay for your first 60 days.
Certified Nursing Assistant CNA / STNA
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/benefits: Competitive wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation, tuition reimbursement
Hands-on bedside role where you’ll provide daily care and support to residents in a long‑term care setting. Good fit if you want strong teamwork, stable hours, and room to grow into roles like Medication Tech or Workforce Manager.
Certified Medication Technician
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/benefits: Competitive wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), vacation, tuition reimbursement
Medication-focused role for a CNA with med aide certification. You’ll pour and pass routine meds, give PRNs under nurse direction, track vitals, and document everything to state standards while working closely with the charge nurse.
Registered Nurse – RN – Newly Increased Pay Wages
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Haysville, KS
- Type: Full-time, 6p–6a night shift
- Pay/benefits: Newly increased wages, daily wage access, medical/dental/vision, vacation, 401(k), tuition reimbursement
Night-shift RN role in a Great Place to Work–certified facility. You’ll run daily nursing operations, give meds, support residents’ highest level of function, and supervise CNAs, with a clear clinical career ladder into charge nurse and leadership roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar shifts or units open at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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