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🏈 Tigers end season with Senior Day win over #21 Emporia State
4 days ago
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State made two defensive stops inside the five yard line including one in the final minute to hold off No. 21 Emporia State 22-17 on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at Lewis Field. The Tigers closed their season at 4-7 overall, 3-6 in the MIAA, and may have potentially spoiled a playoff bid for the 8-3 overall, 6-3 MIAA Hornets who have lost three-straight after an 8-0 start.