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🏀 Tiger men come up short against Concordia-St. Paul
4 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fort Hays State rallied to tie Concordia-St. Paul midway through the second half but the Golden Bears outscored the Tigers 27-11 over the final 11 minutes for a 75-59 win Saturday at the Gangelhoff Center. The Tigers fall to 1-1 on the season. Concordia-St. Paul improved to 2-1. The Tigers trailed 35-26 at halftime and eventually erased a double-digit deficit in the second half and pulled even at 48-48 with 10:57 left. However, a hot shooting stretch from Owen Carlson of CSP who led all scorers with 21 points, pushed the CSP lead back out to 12 with 5:46 to go. It was too much for the Tigers to overcome.