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🏐 Tigers lose to #24 Bronchos in five in MIAA Tourney semifinals
13 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came up two points shy of another heroic victory Friday, with the eighth-seeded Tigers falling to fifth-seeded and 24th-ranked Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Championship semifinals in five sets, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 23-25 and 18-20. The Tigers (19-13) recorded a better hitting percentage, .203-.169, more kills (72-69), more assists (66-61) and more digs (125-118), but the Bronchos (23-7) did just enough to move on to Saturday's championship match.