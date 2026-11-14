undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
🏀 Tiger women rally past Drury
12 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball came from behind to defeat Drury 68-66 on day one of the GLVC/MIAA Crossover Friday, outscoring the home team by 12 in the final period to move to 2-0 on the year. The Tigers trailed by as many as 11 but hit 4-of-9 from behind the arc and totaled 12 second-chance points after halftime to hand the Panthers (0-1) their first loss of the season.
1