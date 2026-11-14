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🤼♂️ Tigers stumble in home dual quad
11 days ago
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State men's wrestling team dropped a trio of duals at home on Friday (Nov. 13), losing to Northeastern State 40-6, Sioux Falls 34-9 and CSU-Pueblo 37-11. Houston Frank secured two wins on the day at 184 pounds, with the junior leading 8-3 at the end of regulation against Northeastern State but earning six team points via disqualification. The Scott City, Kan. native added a come-from-behind victory against Sioux Falls, rallying from a 9-6 deficit with a late takedown before pinning his opponent with just six seconds remaining.