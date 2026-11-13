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Holiday Open Houses kick off Christmas Magic this weekend on Hays Main Street
9 days ago
The Christmas season is arriving on The Bricks in Downtown Hays as Holiday Open Houses kick off this year's Christmas Magic on Main Street celebration, November 12–14. Downtown businesses will welcome shoppers for three days of festive shopping, special promotions, seasonal merchandise, and holiday cheer. With this year's theme, "A Gingerbread Christmas," the community is invited to discover the sweetness of shopping local while getting a head start on Christmas gift lists.