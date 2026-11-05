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SPONSORED: FHSU workshop focuses on employee retention through workplace conflict management
3 days ago
Finding and keeping good employees remains a priority for businesses across northwest Kansas. With Ellis County's unemployment rate at just 3.6% in August 2026, local employers face a relatively limited pool of available workers, making employee retention more important than ever. Fort Hays State University's Professional & Continuing Education (PCE)...