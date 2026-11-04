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Hays state Rep. Wasinger wins reelection
3 days ago
State Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, won reelection Tuesday night by a wide margin. Wasinger, the incumbent, won over Democratic challenger Melanie McMillan 5,349 to 3,057 votes. "I think it went well for me. I was grateful to get the percentages that I did," Wasinger said. "I think all of the bad things they said about me, 'I do nothing. I do nothing.' But I have worked really hard for the district, and I will continue to do that."