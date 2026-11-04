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Grief support group to hold ‘Tree Dedication’ ceremony
2 days ago
The Healing Hearts Grief Support Group will hold its annual “Memorial Tree Dedication” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Hays Public Library. The tree honors deceased children of any age. Individuals may bring their own ornaments to place on the tree, or free ornaments will be available at the ceremony. Each ornament will bear the name of the child, and each child’s name will be read during the ceremony, organizers said. The tree will be left up until after the first of the year.