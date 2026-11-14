📢 Sternberg Museum stays open as FHSU plans long‑term future

Fort Hays State University has confirmed that the Sternberg Museum of Natural History in Hays will remain open, thanks to strong support from alumni, donors, and community members.

The museum had been scheduled to close to the public on December 18, 2026 after a $2.4 million state funding cut to FHSU. Instead, more than $600,000 has already been raised through the Save Sternberg campaign. With matching funds, that totals over $1.2 million from nearly 1,400 donors.

This leaves about $376,000 still needed to fully unlock a $1 million matching gift from the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation.

FHSU leaders are now:

Reviewing collections, operations, and educational programs

Forming working groups to recommend ways to keep the museum sustainable

to recommend ways to keep the museum sustainable Using a volunteer advisory group from business, nonprofit, and government to explore partnerships

The goal is not just to keep Sternberg open, but to strengthen it as a hub for learning, research, and community engagement for years to come.