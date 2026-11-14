Hays healthcare is busy and hiring, with strong options for both new lab talent and experienced travel nurses. If you’re open to contracts or lab training, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel Nursing Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 4x10 day shifts

4x10 shifts Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,915–$2,991/week

OR travel role with strong weekly pay, day shifts, and a 13-week contract at a leading facility. You’ll get recruiter support, weekly pay, and health benefits if eligible while building high-demand OR experience.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time, Travel Nursing Contract (13 weeks)

Shift: 5x8 day shifts

5x8 shifts Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,443–$2,519/week

PACU travel assignment with steady weekday day shifts and solid weekly pay. Great fit if you like post-op care and want contract flexibility plus recruiter and benefits support.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, Pay: $20.00+ per hour (plus potential annual bonus)

Entry-level lab role where you’re paid to train as a histotechnician or grossing tech. Comes with strong benefits (Day 1 medical for eligible FT staff, 401(k) with match, paid time off, education help) and clear paths to grow your lab career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Hays tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.