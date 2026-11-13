Hays is busy with people eating out, grabbing pizza, and meeting up with friends. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Be the first smile guests see as you greet, seat, and help manage the flow of the restaurant. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying on your feet, and keeping things organized.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Serve food and drinks, chat with guests, and help create a fun, upbeat vibe so people want to come back. Great if you enjoy a busy shift, teamwork, and earning tips.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Hays, KS

Type: Full-time

Run the store like it’s your own: lead the team, handle scheduling, costs, and customer service, and keep operations smooth. This role is for natural leaders who want management experience and a clear path to move up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.