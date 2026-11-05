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Hays
🏥 Hays, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Pharmacy & Nursing Roles
3 days ago
Hays is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options in hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacies. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there’s good money and flexibility on the table.
Travel PCU Registered Nurse – Nights (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Hays, KS (acute care hospital, Level 3 trauma, ~111 beds)
- Type: Contract (listed as internship)
- Pay: $3,086 – $3,286 per week
- Shift: Nights, 4x12s (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM), 13-week assignment, start 11/30/2026
- Requirements: 1+ year RN experience, KS or Compact RN license, dysrhythmia interpretation/management skills
This is a high-paying travel PCU role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and strong recruiter support.
Medication Assistant, Certified – Long Term Care (PRN/Part-Time)
- Employer: Good Samaritan – Hays Center
- Location: 2700 Canal Blvd, Hays, KS 67601
- Type: PRN / Part-Time (hours and shifts vary)
- Pay: $17.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Setting: 45-bed skilled nursing facility
- Requirements: Active CMA license; CNA registration within 120 days if required by state
Work in a small, well-staffed senior care community with strong support, night/weekend differentials, education help, and daily access to your earnings.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Hays, KS
- Type: Likely full/part-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $18 – $24.25 per hour
- Requirements: Fluent in English; flexible schedule; PTCB certification preferred
Support the pharmacist with filling scripts, insurance claims, inventory, and customer service. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (with 30+ hours/week).
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #664
- Location: 4301 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $21 – $34 per hour, plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead daily pharmacy operations, support prescription processing, and help guide the team while serving patients. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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