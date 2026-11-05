🏥 Hays, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Pharmacy & Nursing Roles

Hays is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options in hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacies. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there’s good money and flexibility on the table.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare Location: Hays, KS (acute care hospital, Level 3 trauma, ~111 beds)

(acute care hospital, Level 3 trauma, ~111 beds) Type: Contract (listed as internship)

Contract (listed as internship) Pay: $3,086 – $3,286 per week

Shift: Nights, 4x12s (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM), 13-week assignment , start 11/30/2026

Nights, 4x12s (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM), , start Requirements: 1+ year RN experience, KS or Compact RN license, dysrhythmia interpretation/management skills

This is a high-paying travel PCU role with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, CEUs, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Hays Center

Location: 2700 Canal Blvd, Hays, KS 67601

Type: PRN / Part-Time (hours and shifts vary)

(hours and shifts vary) Pay: $17.00 – $28.00 per hour

Setting: 45-bed skilled nursing facility

45-bed skilled nursing facility Requirements: Active CMA license; CNA registration within 120 days if required by state

Work in a small, well-staffed senior care community with strong support, night/weekend differentials, education help, and daily access to your earnings.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Hays, KS

Type: Likely full/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full/part-time (not clearly stated) Pay: $18 – $24.25 per hour

Requirements: Fluent in English; flexible schedule; PTCB certification preferred

Support the pharmacist with filling scripts, insurance claims, inventory, and customer service. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, and career development programs (with 30+ hours/week).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #664

Location: 4301 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour, plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead daily pharmacy operations, support prescription processing, and help guide the team while serving patients. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.