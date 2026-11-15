Haymarket’s food scene is busy, and local spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Haymarket, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve members and guests at private events and banquets, focusing on warm welcomes, “magic moments,” and smooth service from setup to breakdown. Good fit if you have some food & beverage experience, can be on your feet, and want flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Alternate posting of the same role: Banquet Server – Invited (Indeed)

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Haymarket, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Meat & Seafood department, from cutting and merchandising to ordering, scheduling, and coaching your team. Ideal if you have at least 2 years of meat-cutting plus leadership experience and want benefits, store discounts, and room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.