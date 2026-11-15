Haymarket’s retail scene is growing, and Sprouts is staffing up. If you like a busy store, friendly people, and healthy food, these roles are worth a look.

All jobs are with Sprouts Farmers Market in Haymarket, VA and offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, store discount, and growth opportunities. Salaries are not listed.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face at the register, ringing up orders, handling cash/card payments, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like talking with people, staying busy, and don’t mind some light stocking and cleaning.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll shop in-store for online orders using the Instacart app, pick the best-quality items, and handle order changes at the register. Great if you enjoy walking the aisles, staying active, and keeping things organized.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a busy department: receiving, storing, and preparing meats, plus helping customers with questions and special orders. Best for someone comfortable with physical work, cold environments, and learning a skilled trade.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team: support cashiers, handle customer issues, manage breaks, and help with hiring and training. Good step up if you have cashier experience and want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own the layout for non-perishable areas (grocery, dairy, frozen, vitamins, etc.), doing resets and making sure products match the official planograms. Ideal if you like detail work, walking the store, and keeping shelves looking sharp.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.