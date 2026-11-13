Haymarket has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced stores and helping customers face-to-face.

Below are a few standout roles hiring in Haymarket, VA this week.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep things running smoothly in a busy natural grocery store. This is a good fit if you have 1–2 years of cashier experience, like mentoring others, and want perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and growth paths into store leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role making sure shelves, tags, and layouts match company plans in grocery, dairy, frozen, vitamins, and more. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable walking and lifting light boxes, and like organizing spaces; includes competitive pay, benefits, 15% discount, and DailyPay.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Haymarket, VA

Haymarket, VA Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $26.00/hour

Anticipated weekly hours: 40

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Key holder role where you lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service and merchandising on point when managers aren’t on site. Good match if you have retail or supervisor experience, can work flexible shifts, and want strong medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.