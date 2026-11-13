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🏥 Haymarket VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Haymarket’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, dental pros, and behavior analysts. Here are a few strong roles hiring now right in or near town.
Experienced Dental Assistant
- Employer: Dentists Shoppes of Haymarket
- Location: Haymarket, VA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$30/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off
Work in a busy, modern dental office doing four-handed dentistry, X-rays, and patient education. Great fit if you have 1+ year of dental assisting and clinic experience and want steady hours with benefits.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Virginia
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Haymarket, VA (home, school, community settings)
- Type: Full-time (part-time also noted)
- Pay: Competitive; quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), sign-on bonuses in select areas
- Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, maternity/paternity leave, 401(k) with 3% match, CEUs, annual conference
BCBAs and BCaBAs design and oversee ABA treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and support families impacted by autism. Flexible caseloads and strong clinical support make this appealing if you want work–life balance plus room to grow.
Registered Nurse Surgical Services
- Employer: UVA Health – Community Health (Northern VA/Culpeper)
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
- Pay: Not listed
Join UVA’s community health system in surgical services, caring for patients before and after procedures. Ideal if you’re a graduate of an accredited nursing school with current RN license and want a hospital role with modern tech and a strong team environment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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