Haymarket’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, dental pros, and behavior analysts. Here are a few strong roles hiring now right in or near town.

Employer: Dentists Shoppes of Haymarket

Dentists Shoppes of Haymarket Location: Haymarket, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$30/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off

Work in a busy, modern dental office doing four-handed dentistry, X-rays, and patient education. Great fit if you have 1+ year of dental assisting and clinic experience and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Haymarket, VA (home, school, community settings)

(home, school, community settings) Type: Full-time (part-time also noted)

Pay: Competitive; quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary) , sign-on bonuses in select areas

Competitive; , Benefits (full-time): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, maternity/paternity leave, 401(k) with 3% match, CEUs, annual conference

BCBAs and BCaBAs design and oversee ABA treatment plans, supervise RBTs, and support families impacted by autism. Flexible caseloads and strong clinical support make this appealing if you want work–life balance plus room to grow.

Employer: UVA Health – Community Health (Northern VA/Culpeper)

Location: Haymarket, VA

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Join UVA’s community health system in surgical services, caring for patients before and after procedures. Ideal if you’re a graduate of an accredited nursing school with current RN license and want a hospital role with modern tech and a strong team environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.