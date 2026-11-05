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🏥 Haymarket VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Haymarket’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with solid options for both traveling clinicians and local providers. Here are several roles worth a look if you want to stay in (or come to) our area.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist - $3,067/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Type: Internship, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts, start 11/30/2026
- Pay: $3,067 per week
Travel IR Tech role with a strong weekly rate and a set daytime schedule. Comes with big-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses.
Optometrist (Medical Group)
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center, Haymarket, VA
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, days, Mon–Sat (rotating 1 Saturday/month), travel to NOVA optometry centers
- Pay Range: $77.50 – $101.95/hour
Clinic-based optometry role with a full scope of practice: exams, contact lenses, low-vision aids, and co-management with ophthalmology. Good fit if you like team-based care and don’t mind some regional travel.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Haymarket, VA
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Pay Range: $84,000 – $100,000/year
Outpatient PT role focused on quality care and growth, not just visit counts. Standouts include AI documentation support, strong CEU allowance + 5 CEU PTO days, 17 days PTO, and a wide benefits package from day one.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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