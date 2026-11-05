🏥 Haymarket VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Haymarket’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with solid options for both traveling clinicians and local providers. Here are several roles worth a look if you want to stay in (or come to) our area.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Haymarket, VA

Type: Internship, Travel , 13-week contract

Internship, , 13-week contract Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts , start 11/30/2026

, , start Pay: $3,067 per week

Travel IR Tech role with a strong weekly rate and a set daytime schedule. Comes with big-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center, Haymarket, VA

Haymarket Crossroads Medical Center, Type: Full-time , onsite

, onsite Schedule: 40 hrs/week , days, Mon–Sat (rotating 1 Saturday/month ), travel to NOVA optometry centers

, days, (rotating ), travel to NOVA optometry centers Pay Range: $77.50 – $101.95/hour

Clinic-based optometry role with a full scope of practice: exams, contact lenses, low-vision aids, and co-management with ophthalmology. Good fit if you like team-based care and don’t mind some regional travel.

Employer: Athletico

Location: Haymarket, VA

Type: Full-time , salaried

, salaried Pay Range: $84,000 – $100,000/year

Outpatient PT role focused on quality care and growth, not just visit counts. Standouts include AI documentation support, strong CEU allowance + 5 CEU PTO days, 17 days PTO, and a wide benefits package from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.