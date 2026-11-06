🚧 Weekday lane closures on LA 14 in Hayes Nov–Feb

The Louisiana DOTD is starting a $271,747 project on LA 14 from 0.658 miles west of LA 101 to LA 101 in Hayes.

When: Work begins Monday, November 16, 2026 and is expected to finish by February 2027, weather permitting.

What’s happening:

Ditch cleaning and grading

Pipe cleaning

Pipe replacement

Traffic impacts:

Single lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Friday

from Traffic will move through the area with a flagging operation

If you drive, walk, or bike in this area, use extra caution around the active construction zone and watch for workers and equipment.

For updates, call 511, visit www.511la.org, or use the Louisiana 511 mobile app. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).