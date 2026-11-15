Hayden has some wonderful dogs waiting for loving homes at Companions Animal Center. Each pup below has something special to offer and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Standard Poodle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Standard Poodle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Phone: (208) 772-4019

Why you’ll love him:

Murphy is a well-mannered gentleman. He is house-trained, crate-trained, sleeps through the night, and knows his basic commands. He rides nicely in the car and has a sweet, loving nature.

Home match:

He loves kids, gets along with other dogs, and has done well around cats (though not guaranteed). He’s ready to slide right into family life with minimal training needed.

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (unknown type)

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: Not listed – call shelter for details

Not listed – call shelter for details Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Phone: (208) 772-4019

Why you’ll love him:

Whu Bear is a Lab/Shepherd mix, a combo often known for loyalty and eagerness to please. For full details on his personality, training, and energy level, the shelter can share more.

Home match:

Best for adopters who can give him regular exercise and time to bond. Call the shelter to learn how he does with kids, dogs, and cats.

👉 Meet Whu Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / Labrador Retriever

Belgian Malinois / Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Phone: (208) 772-4019

Why you’ll love her:

Daisy Marie is a sweet, playful puppy full of energy, curiosity, and love. She enjoys playing, exploring, learning new things, and making new friends.

Home match:

She needs a family ready for puppy training, patience, and guidance as she grows. With her smart Malinois side and friendly Lab mix, she’ll thrive with mental and physical activity.

👉 Meet Daisy Marie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Phone: (208) 772-4019

Why you’ll love her:

Skittles is a classic German Shepherd girl with striking shepherd coloring. For details on her temperament, training, and activity needs, the shelter listing has more info.

Home match:

Likely best with an adopter who enjoys walks, playtime, and keeping a smart dog engaged. Call the shelter to ask how she does with kids and other pets.

👉 Meet Skittles HAYAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky

German Shepherd Dog / Husky Age: Baby

Baby Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Phone: (208) 772-4019

Why you’ll love them:

Salem is a young Shepherd/Husky mix, a blend often known for brains and energy. As a baby, Salem is just starting out in life and will be eager to learn.

Home match:

Best for an active home ready for consistent training, socialization, and plenty of exercise as Salem grows.

👉 Meet Salem KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hayden, ID, consider calling Companions Animal Center at (208) 772-4019 to ask about these dogs or stop by to meet them in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.