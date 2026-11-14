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🐶 Playful Pups and Sweet Adult Dogs Ready for Adoption in Hayden
Hayden has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. From tiny lap dogs to active shepherd mixes, these pups are ready to join loving homes.
Wren
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Companions Animal Center
- Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019
- Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406
Notes:
- Currently in a foster home
- Young, active puppy who will need time, training, and guidance
- Looking for a home ready to teach her right from wrong and help her grow into a wonderful family dog
👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cedar
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Companions Animal Center
- Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019
- Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406
Notes:
- Currently in a foster home
- Active puppy who needs a family with time for training and play
- Will need patient guidance to learn house rules and grow into a great companion
👉 Meet Cedar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Companions Animal Center
- Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019
- Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406
Notes:
- Currently in a foster home
- Young, energetic pup who needs training, playtime, and structure
- Best for a home ready to guide a baby dog through all of life’s firsts
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Whu Bear
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (unknown type) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Companions Animal Center
- Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019
Whu Bear is an adult Lab/Shepherd mix at Companions Animal Center. For full details on his personality, training, and any special needs, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Whu Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chili
- Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (with a Hayden-area rescue)
- Breed: Terrier (small, unknown type) / Tea Cup Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 8 lbs
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Spayed: Yes
- Shelter/Rescue: Second Chance Pet Rescue
- Phone: (208) 666-6025
- Adoption application: https://forms.gle/dGz75whm2hFT2fej7
Notes:
- Very high-energy little dog
- Vocal and “loves the sound of her voice”
- Came from an overcrowded rural shelter in Southern Idaho
- Arrived with a dog named Lady, but they are not a bonded pair
👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mollie
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Coat: Shorter, smooth coat
- Shelter/Rescue: Second Chance Pet Rescue
- Phone: (208) 666-6025
Personality & home needs:
- Higher-energy “love bug” who would suit a runner or daily jogger
- Good with other dogs but can be “spicy” – likely best as an only pet
- Learning about indoor life: scared of the TV and hard floors
- Has an “off switch” inside and will relax on a pet bed by the couch
👉 Meet Mollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Hayden or Coeur d'Alene area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Companions Animal Center or Second Chance Pet Rescue about these wonderful pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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