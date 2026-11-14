Hayden has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. From tiny lap dogs to active shepherd mixes, these pups are ready to join loving homes.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019

Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406

Notes:

Currently in a foster home

Young, active puppy who will need time, training, and guidance

Looking for a home ready to teach her right from wrong and help her grow into a wonderful family dog

👉 Meet Wren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019

Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406

Notes:

Currently in a foster home

Active puppy who needs a family with time for training and play

Will need patient guidance to learn house rules and grow into a great companion

👉 Meet Cedar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix

Mixed Breed (Medium) / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019

Foster contact: Shellie – (208) 818-9406

Notes:

Currently in a foster home

Young, energetic pup who needs training, playtime, and structure

Best for a home ready to guide a baby dog through all of life’s firsts

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (unknown type) mix

Labrador Retriever / Shepherd (unknown type) mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Companions Animal Center

Shelter phone: (208) 772-4019

Whu Bear is an adult Lab/Shepherd mix at Companions Animal Center. For full details on his personality, training, and any special needs, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Whu Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Location: Coeur d'Alene, ID (with a Hayden-area rescue)

Coeur d'Alene, ID (with a Hayden-area rescue) Breed: Terrier (small, unknown type) / Tea Cup Poodle mix

Terrier (small, unknown type) / Tea Cup Poodle mix Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Gender: Female

Weight: About 8 lbs

About Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Spayed: Yes

Yes Shelter/Rescue: Second Chance Pet Rescue

Phone: (208) 666-6025

Adoption application: https://forms.gle/dGz75whm2hFT2fej7

Notes:

Very high-energy little dog

little dog Vocal and “loves the sound of her voice”

Came from an overcrowded rural shelter in Southern Idaho

Arrived with a dog named Lady, but they are not a bonded pair

👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Border Collie mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Coat: Shorter, smooth coat

Shorter, smooth coat Shelter/Rescue: Second Chance Pet Rescue

Phone: (208) 666-6025

Personality & home needs:

Higher-energy “love bug” who would suit a runner or daily jogger

who would suit a Good with other dogs but can be “spicy” – likely best as an only pet

– likely best as an Learning about indoor life: scared of the TV and hard floors

Has an “off switch” inside and will relax on a pet bed by the couch

👉 Meet Mollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Hayden or Coeur d'Alene area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Companions Animal Center or Second Chance Pet Rescue about these wonderful pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.