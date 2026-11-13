Healthcare hiring around Hayden, Idaho is steady, with options from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical roles. Here are several local and remote-friendly jobs worth a look.

Employer: Changent / Panhandle Health District

Changent / Location: Hayden, ID (home visits in the community)

(home visits in the community) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: 12/01/2026

This role is for an RN who wants to support pregnant women and young families through home visits with the Nurse-Family Partnership program. Strong benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and more. Apply by emailing kchrisman@phd1.idaho.gov (nurse supervisor Kelsey).

Employer: Wellspring Meadows

Location: Hayden, ID (in-person at 9873 N. Buttercup Lane)

(in-person at 9873 N. Buttercup Lane) Type: Part-time to near full-time ( 32–40 hours/week )

Part-time to near full-time ( ) Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

This is a hands-on caregiving role helping seniors with daily activities like bathing, toileting, light exercise, and housekeeping. Perks include a flexible schedule, PTO, and paid training/apprenticeship options (CNA, medication assistance, mental health courses, free CPR). Apply on Indeed, drop off a resume in person, or call Lexie at 208-762-9001.

Employer: Every Child Matters ABA

Location: Listed for Hayden, ID but services are based in Massachusetts (in-person, hybrid, or remote)

Listed for but services are (in-person, hybrid, or remote) Type: Part-time or full-time

Part-time or full-time Pay: $70–$75/hour for billable work; $25/hour for approved non-billable work

This BCBA role focuses on ABA services for children with autism and developmental disabilities, with a big plus for bilingual candidates (Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, etc.). Flexible schedules, potential benefits and 401(k) once you average 30+ hours/week, and a $250 bonus for taking on new clients.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and reach out this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.