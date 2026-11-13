Hayden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles for people who like to stay active and see real results from their work. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these could be a solid next step.

Employer: Core & Main

Core & Main Location: Hayden, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help move and organize water and infrastructure products in a busy warehouse setting. This role is great if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition support.

Employer: Vector Molds

Location: Hayden, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour

Produce and inspect silicone molds while mostly working on your own in the shop. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can stand for long periods, lift about 50 lbs, and like keeping your space clean and organized.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hayden, ID

Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Set up and run CNC machines to turn technical drawings into precise parts. Ideal if you have machining or CNC experience, can read blueprints, and enjoy owning your setups, quality checks, and daily workflow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth, and training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.