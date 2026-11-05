🏥 Hayden, ID Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Hayden, ID is steady, with options for students, clinic staff, and mobile work. Here are several roles where you can help patients and grow your skills.

Employer: Heritage Health

Heritage Health Location: Hayden, ID

Hayden, ID Type: Full-time student placement (2027)

Full-time student placement (2027) Salary: Not listed

Federally qualified Heritage Health is taking 2027 student placement applications for Medical Assistant, LPN, and RN students. You’ll get hands-on experience in ambulatory care, chronic disease management, and whole-person care while serving rural and underserved patients with strong preceptor support.

Employer: Panhandle Health District

Panhandle Health District Location: Hayden, ID

Hayden, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.04 per hour

Join Panhandle Health District’s clinical team and support providers with exams, procedures, and patient care in a fast-paced public health setting. This role comes with state-level benefits (medical, dental, vision, PERSI retirement, paid time off, and 11 holidays) and the chance to make a direct impact on community health.

Employer: Premise Health (eHealthScreenings)

Premise Health (eHealthScreenings) Location: Hayden, ID (travel to local employer sites)

Hayden, ID (travel to local employer sites) Type: PRN, event-based

Salary: Estimated $27–$32 per hour

Work as a Mobile Phlebotomist/Health Screener doing biometric screenings at local companies—perfect if you want flexible, weekday-morning shifts. You’ll perform blood draws, fingersticks, and vitals, with mileage reimbursement and a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.