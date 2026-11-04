🛒 Multiple Hayden Customer Service Jobs, Up to $34/hr

Hayden’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible side gig. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Watkins Distributing

Watkins Distributing Location: Hayden, ID (multiple retail stops)

(multiple retail stops) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel between grocery and beverage stores, stocking coolers and shelves, building displays, and writing your own product orders for each account. Good fit if you like staying active, working on your own, and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) match up to 7%, health insurance, and product discounts.

Employer: Acosta Group

Acosta Group Location: Hayden, ID 83835

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Support big-name brands inside Walmart by stocking, straightening shelves, placing signs and coupons, and taking photos of your work. Schedule is flexible 2–4 days/week (Tues & Fri required), daytime only, with health plan options including no‑copay telemedicine even for part-time.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3511

Location: 550 W Honeysuckle Ave, Hayden, ID 83835

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$34/hour plus potential hourly premiums and performance incentives

Lead the apparel area: help customers on the sales floor, keep racks and displays in order, and move new stock out. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for everything from high school to bachelor’s degrees.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity of North Idaho

Location: Hayden, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $18.57/hour

Work the register and help customers at the Habitat ReStore, selling discounted building materials and home goods that fund local homebuilding projects. Light lifting, some cleaning and stocking, plus employee discount and paid time off for part-time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.