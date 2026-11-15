Hawthorne has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at spcaLA -- South Bay and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Greta is a lovely young cat with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Greta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or Ivory / White

Cream or Ivory / White Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Greyson is a handsome young boy with a light cream-and-white coat. He’d love a home where he can play, explore, and then curl up for naps.

👉 Meet Greyson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Starlight is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a fluffy medium coat. She’s still a baby and will need a patient family to help her grow up feeling safe and loved.

👉 Meet Starlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Monty is a sweet gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life. He’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Hawthorne, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting spcaLA -- South Bay or calling (310) 676-1149 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.