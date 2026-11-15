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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Hawthorne
Hawthorne has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at spcaLA -- South Bay and are ready to meet you.
Greta
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Greta is a lovely young cat with a soft gray-and-white coat. She’s looking for a calm, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Greta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greyson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or Ivory / White
- Adoption fee: $115
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Greyson is a handsome young boy with a light cream-and-white coat. He’d love a home where he can play, explore, and then curl up for naps.
👉 Meet Greyson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starlight
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Starlight is a tiny black-and-white kitten with a fluffy medium coat. She’s still a baby and will need a patient family to help her grow up feeling safe and loved.
👉 Meet Starlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Monty is a sweet gray-and-white kitten who’s just starting life. He’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Hawthorne, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting spcaLA -- South Bay or calling (310) 676-1149 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.