Hawthorne has some solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from steady full-time roles to flexible seasonal work. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Work mostly solo, manage storage units, and help customers with rentals and payments. Schedules run between 9:30am–6pm (weekends to 5pm), with benefits for 20+ hours, mileage reimbursement, and a chance to earn performance bonuses.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Front-of-store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like a busy floor, steady hours on your feet, and want room to grow inside a large retail chain.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay range: $17.25 – $20.30/hour

Help unload trucks, stock shelves, and support fast, friendly checkout during the busy season. Great if you want short-term hours, like craft-store vibes, and don’t mind physical work like lifting boxes and using ladders.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.