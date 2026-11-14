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🐶 Friendly Hawthorne Dogs Ready Now for Loving Homes
Hawthorne has some wonderful dogs waiting at spcaLA -- South Bay for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.
Rusko
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Rusko is a senior gentleman looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years. If you have a soft spot for older dogs, Rusko could be your perfect companion.
👉 Meet Rusko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chandler
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Chandler is a handsome cream French Bulldog with that classic, squishy face so many people love. He’s an adult, so his size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if he’s right for your home.
👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bongo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Bongo is a brindle beauty with a strong, athletic build. As an adult Pit Bull Terrier, he’ll appreciate an adopter who can give him structure, exercise, and plenty of love.
👉 Meet Bongo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mitch
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $155
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Mitch is a golden-colored mix with that classic retriever look. As an adult medium-sized dog, he’s a great option if you want a companion for walks, playtime, and cozy evenings at home.
👉 Meet Mitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call spcaLA -- South Bay at (310) 676-1149 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.