Hawthorne has some wonderful dogs waiting at spcaLA -- South Bay for their second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, one of these pups might be the perfect match.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Jack Russell Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Rusko is a senior gentleman looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years. If you have a soft spot for older dogs, Rusko could be your perfect companion.

👉 Meet Rusko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Chandler is a handsome cream French Bulldog with that classic, squishy face so many people love. He’s an adult, so his size and personality are already set, making it easier to know if he’s right for your home.

👉 Meet Chandler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Bongo is a brindle beauty with a strong, athletic build. As an adult Pit Bull Terrier, he’ll appreciate an adopter who can give him structure, exercise, and plenty of love.

👉 Meet Bongo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $155

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Mitch is a golden-colored mix with that classic retriever look. As an adult medium-sized dog, he’s a great option if you want a companion for walks, playtime, and cozy evenings at home.

👉 Meet Mitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call spcaLA -- South Bay at (310) 676-1149 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.