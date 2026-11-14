undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Hawthorne
Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Hawthorne, CA? These young cats at spcaLA -- South Bay are hoping for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
Coal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Coal is a sleek, all-black baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to grow up by your side, Coal could be the one.
👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gabbro
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Gabbro is a young brown tabby boy with classic stripes and kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn the house rules.
👉 Meet Gabbro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Soot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay
- Phone: (310) 676-1149
Soot is a baby brown tabby girl who’s still discovering the world. She’s looking for a gentle home where she can feel safe, play, and nap in sunny spots.
👉 Meet Soot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Hawthorne, please consider visiting spcaLA -- South Bay or giving them a call at (310) 676-1149 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.