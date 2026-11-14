Looking for a sweet new feline friend in Hawthorne, CA? These young cats at spcaLA -- South Bay are hoping for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Coal is a sleek, all-black baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home. If you’ve been wanting a young cat to grow up by your side, Coal could be the one.

👉 Meet Coal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Gabbro is a young brown tabby boy with classic stripes and kitten charm. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Gabbro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: spcaLA -- South Bay

Phone: (310) 676-1149

Soot is a baby brown tabby girl who’s still discovering the world. She’s looking for a gentle home where she can feel safe, play, and nap in sunny spots.

👉 Meet Soot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Hawthorne, please consider visiting spcaLA -- South Bay or giving them a call at (310) 676-1149 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.