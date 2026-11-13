Hawthorne’s space and robotics scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer or hands-on tech who loves hardware, rockets, or robots, this week’s roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $160,000/year (depending on level)

Design and analyze custom hardware for Starship avionics in extreme thermal, vibration, and pressure environments. Great fit if you have a mechanical/aerospace background, CAD/FEA skills, and want to be hands-on with testing and production.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $135,000 – $190,000/year

Lead and optimize advanced welding processes (electron beam, laser, GTAW, friction stir, and more) for Falcon 9, Starship, Dragon, and Starlink hardware. Ideal for someone with 5+ years on welded assemblies who likes solving tough manufacturing problems on flight hardware.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,000 – $160,000/year (depending on level)

Work on Raptor engine models and data that guide every test and mission. Great if you enjoy physics-based simulation, data analysis, and building tools that turn rocket test data into performance predictions.

Employer: SpaceX

SpaceX Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $24.00 – $43.00/hour (depending on level)

Hands-on role building test systems, harnesses, and fixtures for avionics teams across all vehicles. Good match if you have wire harness or electro-mechanical assembly experience and like working directly with flight and development hardware.

Employer: Starpath Robotics

Location: Carson, CA (near Hawthorne)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own critical mechanical systems on a lunar rover platform, from requirements through flight. Best for senior engineers with space hardware experience who want high ownership on actuators, structures, or thermal systems.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—space hardware roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.