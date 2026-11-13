undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Hawthorne CA Tech Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Hawthorne’s tech scene is buzzing, from space software to smart home installs. If you’re into code or gadgets, there’s something solid here right now.
Aerospace Software Engineer (Starfall)
- Employer: SpaceX
- Location: Hawthorne, CA
- Salary: $125,000 – $175,000 (depending on level)
- Type: Full-time
Design and ship software and firmware for next‑gen avionics that help SpaceX launch safely and often. You’ll work in C/C++, touch real flight hardware, support launches, and own your code from development through testing and operations.
New Graduate Engineer, Aerospace Software (Starfall)
- Employer: SpaceX
- Location: Hawthorne, CA
- Salary: $125,000 – $195,000 (depending on level)
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for class of 2026 or 2027 grads in CS or other STEM fields with C/C++ experience (internships count). You’ll build flight software, debug complex systems, and get hands-on with hardware while contributing to real launch missions.
Field Technician
- Employer: DISH TV / EchoStar
- Location: Hawthorne, CA
- Salary: $24.25/hour + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
Visit customers’ homes to install and service DISH and smart home gear, using a company van, tools, and uniforms. Paid training, clear promotion paths, bonuses, and strong benefits make this a good fit if you like tech, driving, and working hands-on.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a few full postings can spark ideas for your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.