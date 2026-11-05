🛒 Hawthorne, CA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Hawthorne has some solid front-line roles right now, from big-box retail to banking and beverage brands. If you like staying busy and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 14705 Ocean Gate Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18.90 – $20.90 per hour

Lead the back-of-house team at Burlington—overseeing truck deliveries, stock flow, and a small crew. Comes with growth paths into management, flexible hours, store discount, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)).

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Reyes Beverage Group Location: Hawthorne, CA (field-based across local stores)

Hawthorne, CA (field-based across local stores) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $24 per hour starting, plus overtime potential, mileage, and monthly car reimbursement

On-the-go role where you drive your own car to grocery and beverage stores, stocking and setting up displays. Expect early starts (around 4–6am, 5 days/week including weekends) and steady hours, plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Wescom Financial

Location: Hawthorne, CA

Type: Full-Time (must live within Wescom’s CA service area)

(must live within Wescom’s CA service area) Pay Range: $25.31 – $35.41 per hour

Front-line credit union role helping members with accounts, loans, and everyday banking. Good fit if you like detailed work, tech tools, and building long-term member relationships, with room to grow into higher-level financial service roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.