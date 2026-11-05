Hawthorn Woods offers two winter art workshops

The Village of Hawthorn Woods will host two winter art workshops at the Aquatic Center Community Room in December. The Winter Family Art Workshop for ages 3–13 with an adult takes place on Saturday, December 12, from 12:00–2:00 p.m., at a cost of $18 for residents and $21 for non-residents; register at this link. The Winter Wine Glass Painting workshop for ages 21+ runs on Friday, December 18, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., and costs $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents; register at this link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Hawthorn Woods