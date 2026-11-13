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Hancock County
Hancock County libraries closed Nov. 13 for training
7 days ago
All Hancock County Public Library locations are closed on 2026-11-13 for staff training. Book and media returns can still be made using the library drop boxes, which remain open.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Hancock County Public Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.