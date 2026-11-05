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Hawesville

Family Trivia Night at Hawesville Library

5 days ago
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Hawesville Library is holding a Family Trivia Night on 2026-11-05 for registered teams. Families can test their knowledge in four groups: Animals, Pop Culture, Food, and General Knowledge, with questions suited for all ages.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Hancock County Public Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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